Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Budget caps a possibility for F1 - Brawn

"We need to reduce the importance of money in the performance of the cars"


16 March 2017 - 08h39, by GMM 

Ross Brawn has admitted that tweaks to the commercial arrangements inside F1 could be a key to a strong future for the sport.

Currently, one assessment of the situation in pitlane is that running a team is near-impossible for a privateer, not only financially but in terms of being competitive.

"You are right," Brawn, F1’s new sporting chief in the post-Bernie Ecclestone era, told the French magazine Auto Hebdo.

"What is required is complex and that’s why it’s important not to rush."

Another reason not to rush is that F1’s existing, Ecclestone-negotiated contracts do not expire until 2020.

Brawn said: "First we need to create the right foundations, and then we build on them. By good foundations, I mean less difference between the top and the bottom of the grid.

"The real question is ’What do we need to focus on to move in another direction in the future?’ Resource dependence is one of the areas we need to explore.

"Should we move towards a capped budget or a series of technical constraints? Perhaps a combination of both?

"But we need to reduce the importance of money in the performance of the cars, because this is the current direction in F1. What we want is to try to raise the overall level of the grid without resorting to the artificial," Brawn added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (07/03) (378 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1