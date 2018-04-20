Logo
F1 - Budget cap good for F1 - Grosjean

"I love the idea of the budget cap"


20 April 2018 - 09h00, by GMM 

Romain Grosjean thinks the proposed budget cap will be good for formula one.

The Haas driver thinks that if the massive spending of the top teams is curbed, the entire grid will close up.

"I love the idea of the budget cap," the Frenchman is quoted by Brazil’s Globo.

"I’m a fan of MotoGP and if you look at the championship, Crutchlow is number 1 and Zarco third. It’s incredible because someone different can win in every race.

"I would love to see that in formula one. One race it’s Mercedes, the next it’s Ferrari and then Red Bull, and then Force India and maybe Haas," Grosjean added.

"It’s great for the show when you never know who will win. You want to watch it because it’s exciting until the last lap."



