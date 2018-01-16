Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Budar named at Citroën

French squad announces Matton replacement


16 January 2018 - 16h02, by www.wrc.com 

Pierre Budar has replaced Yves Matton as head of Citroën Racing.

Budar, a longtime employee of the French squad’s parent PSA Group, has been named Director of Citroën Racing following Matton’s decision to join the FIA as rally director.

He takes up the reins with immediate effect and will be in charge of the Citroën Total Abu Dhabi squad at next week’s opening round of the FIA World Rally Championship, Rallye Monte-Carlo (25 - 28 January).

“Groupe PSA has given me a unique opportunity to reconcile my passion for motorsport with an engineering career. I never imagined one day running one of the most prestigious competition teams in the world,” said 53-year-old Budar.

“I measure the challenge that is proposed to me at the head of an extraordinary team and I will strive to obtain the best of its talents.”

Budar joined PSA in 1989 as an engineer and drove for the Peugeot Talbot Sport team in 1991 in a Group N 309 car.

He worked in France and Asia before setting up the group’s road performance car development department in 2010.

He took on responsibility for the group’s customer competition activities in 2016 and was influential in the development of Citroën’s C3 R5 rally car.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Italia Sardegna (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Italia Sardegna (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Portugal (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Portugal (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Argentina
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC