F1 - Brown not sure when James Key will start work

"We do not have a date on which he will start"


30 July 2018 - 10h00, by GMM 

Zak Brown says he does not know when James Key will start work as McLaren’s new technical director.

Toro Rosso owner Red Bull says it will not let the British engineer go, declaring that he has a long-term contract.

It is believed Key’s current contract runs until 2020.

"We do not have a date on which he will start," said McLaren boss Brown.

"He currently has a contract with Toro Rosso and of course we respect it."

However, Brown acknowledged that contract negotiations with Red Bull are inevitable.

"We knew his (Key’s) contractual situation when we got him on board, and we have no problem with this situation," he said.

"In the world of formula one, there are always ways and means of changing situations, and we have a plan."

Brown said he also knows why Red Bull and Toro Rosso are unhappy.

"After all, he is regarded as one the best technical directors in the entire paddock. So we’ll be very pleased when he starts working with us in due course," he said.


