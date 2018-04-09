Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Brown denies McLaren juniors promised F1 debut

"That is not an accurate reflection of the conversation"


9 April 2018 - 12h45, by GMM 

A McLaren junior driver has backtracked after saying Zak Brown (pictured above on the right) has promised him he will move into F1 next year if he wins the Formula 2 title.

Nyck de Vries had told a Dutch publication that the promise is "spelled out in black and white" in his contract, "and that’s what Zak told me".

"The same conditions apply to Norris," Dutchman de Vries added.

But McLaren executive Brown denies it.

"That is not an accurate reflection of the conversation," he said in Bahrain. "But Nyck’s a very good driver and McLaren will always look to put the two best drivers that it can in the car.

"No one has any promises from McLaren verbally or contractually as to who is going to be in our car in 2019," Brown insisted.

And suddenly, 23-year-old de Vries is not willing to talk about the topic at all.

"Unfortunately I can’t," he said in Bahrain. "You shouldn’t ask anything else about it because I cannot answer."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (500 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (237 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1