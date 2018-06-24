Logo
F1 - British GP rescue talks scheduled for Monday

"Silverstone is part of the foundation of this sport"


24 June 2018 - 09h52, by GMM 

Talks to save the British grand prix are set to take place.

The Sun reports that a meeting will happen on Monday, after organisers of the Silverstone race last year triggered a break clause in the contract for cost reasons.

As things stand, next year’s British grand prix is set to be the last.

But Liberty Media commercial boss Sean Bratches says he is hopeful a new deal can be done.

"Silverstone is part of the foundation of this sport," he said.

"We are a commercial business and we are going to do a deal that makes sense for us and hopefully there’s an opportunity there.

"We just renewed Spa (Francorchamps) on terms that work for both parties, and my suspicion is that we can do the same for Silverstone. That’s our intent anyway," Bratches added.


