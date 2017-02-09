Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Briatore won’t join Brawn as F1 ’consultant’

"I cannot work for someone else"


9 February 2017 - 11h35, by GMM 

Flavio Briatore says he is not about to rejoin his old F1 colleague Ross Brawn by returning to the sport.

Briatore, a famous former team boss, worked with new F1 managing director Ross Brawn at Benetton back in the 90s.

It has been rumoured the Italian might now be interested in returning as a consultant, but he told Italy’s Sky Sport 24: "A consultant?

"I cannot work for someone else, but anyway consultant is one of those words that means little to me."

But that doesn’t mean Briatore is short of opinions about how Liberty Media should improve F1.

"I created FOTA to ensure that the drivers were again at the centre," he said of the now-defunct teams association.

"I was talking to (Stefano) Domenicali a few days ago. Those watching TV don’t care if the engine can go to the moon or not. They want the drivers in cars that have more or less the same performance," the Italian added.

"I worked with Ross Brawn for eight years, when F1 was a sport for gladiators. It seems that he wants to abolish the moving rear wing (DRS), and I agree," said Briatore.

"We’ll see if he can change things."

But Briatore does see some bright spots with F1 today, and one of them is Max Verstappen.

"For what he did in Brazil (2016), it will be enough to give him a car that is a little better and he will win the championship. We didn’t see things like this even from the young Senna," Briatore said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1