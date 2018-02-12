An Italian court has imposed an 18 month prison sentence on former Renault boss Flavio Briatore.

Two years ago, the flamboyant Italian was convicted over a case surrounding tax evasion relating to his luxury yacht Force Blue.

Now, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that with the prosecution pushing for a 4 year jail sentence, an appeals court in Genoa has instead imposed a one year and 6 month punishment for tax crimes.

Briatore and four others had been found guilty of using the yacht only recreationally, therefore dodging EUR 3.6 million in value-added tax by issuing fake invoices.

Force Blue was also confiscated.

Briatore’s lawyer said: "We take note of the judge’s decision and will appeal to the supreme court. We are convinced of Mr Briatore’s innocence."