After the back-to-back races in Austin and Mexico City, the Sauber F1 Team is heading to São Paolo for the penultimate race of the 2017 Formula One season. After making some progress throughout the last two races, the Sauber F1 Team goes into the next round with a positive mindset.

The first free practice session at the Autodromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos will be driven by Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc. It will be Leclerc’s fourth free practice session driving for the Sauber F1 Team. Regular driver Pascal Wehrlein will take over the cockpit of the Sauber C36-Ferrari from FP2 onwards.

Marcus Ericsson

"The Brazilian Grand Prix weekend is always a special one. The fans are very passionate and the race itself has a lot of history. During the last race in Mexico I was able to fight my way into the midfield, which was a progress compared to the previous GP weekends. Therefore, I am optimistic that we will be building on that and making further improvements. It is definitely good to get back in the car in Interlagos."

Pascal Wehrlein

"I look forward to returning to Brazil. We always get a warm welcome from the fans and the atmosphere at the track is great. The unpredictable weather in Interlagos adds some excitement to the weekend, as you never know what to expect. As a team, we have made some progress over the past two race weekends, so I am heading to São Paolo with a positive feeling. I look forward to being back in the car and to continuing to work in the right direction."

Track facts

The traditional circuit at Interlagos offers a relatively high number of challenges, considering the short lap distance. Balancing the demand for speed on the two long straights with the stability and grip requirements of the infield will be challenging for both the drivers and engineers. Moreover, the ever changeable weather often adds to that challenge at this time of the year.