Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Brawn wants ’solution’ to Ferrari quit threat

"Ferrari is an icon"


5 March 2018 - 10h30, by GMM 

Ross Brawn says he will work to "find a solution" that ends Ferrari’s F1 quit threat.

Brawn was once the technical boss during Ferrari’s ultra-successful Michael Schumacher era, but now at Liberty Media he is vowing to improve the sport’s racing, spectacle and costs.

A row between F1 owner Liberty and Sergio Marchionne resulted in the Ferrari president’s post-2020 quit threat, but Brawn insists the Maranello team is "very important" to formula one.

"I worked for them for ten years and carry them in my heart still," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Ferrari is an icon and I hope we will find a solution that will work for everyone. A great sport is great for everyone and we do not want Ferrari to leave," Brawn added.

However, Liberty intends to even the income playing field beyond 2020 and distribute power more evenly up and down the pitlane.

"The sport should be fair to all participants, including Ferrari" he said.

"Yes it’s true that Ferrari has veto rights, but to my knowledge they never used it. Perhaps they waved it around."

As for the racing, Brawn pointed to MotoGP as an example of a series that is not as fast as formula one, but is arguably more exciting.

"A MotoGP bike is 30 seconds slower but it still seems incredibly fast," he said.

"It’s more important to have cars that look good and can compete against one another. Does anyone complain that the times are 15 seconds slower when it rains?" Brawn added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - Force India VJM11 launch
Photos - Haas F1 and Sauber on track in Barcelona
Photos - McLaren MCL33 launch
Photos - Mercedes W09 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1