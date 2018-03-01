F1 teams can survive and thrive with half of their current budgets.

That is the claim of F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn, who according to Auto Motor und Sport is planning to present the teams with Liberty Media’s plans for the future within the first half of this season.

"We could have a fascinating sport with highly complex cars for less than half the money spent today at the top. And no one would notice," he said.

Some argue that it could mean F1 teams run less ’perfect’ operations, but Brawn thinks this would actually be a good thing.

"Perfection and predictability kill the entertainment and the sport suffers," he said.

"The fact that hardly any cars retire during a race is a great technical feat," Brawn added, "but unfortunately it does not tell any stories.

"What a heartbreaking scene it used to be when a car stopped in the final laps."

It is believed Liberty is hoping to introduce a budget cap.

Brawn said: "We have a number in mind, but I cannot tell you. It would be unfair because we’re still in discussions with the teams."

Those discussions so far have caused Ferrari to issue a direct F1 quit threat.

And ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone said Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne should be taken seriously.

"Sergio does not do things unless he is serious," he said.

And so the next explosive step in the story could be set to happen, with Brawn planning to reveal Liberty’s post-2020 plans in "the first half of this year".

"We want the races to be more entertaining and formula one to be economically viable for all ten to 12 healthy teams.

"And we need cars with which the driver can show his talent. The majority of the fans are fascinated above all else by the drivers," he said.