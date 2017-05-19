Logo
F1 - Brawn says Vettel ’key to Ferrari success’

"What Sebastian is doing is great advertising for F1"


19 May 2017 - 11h29, by GMM 

Ross Brawn has hailed Sebastian Vettel’s personal contribution to the excitement of the 2017 season.

Brawn, famous for his key role in the ultra-successful Todt-Schumacher era at Ferrari, is now F1’s new sporting boss in the Liberty Media era.

He told Sport Bild: "What Sebastian is doing in the red car is great advertising for formula one.

"Most fans want to see a successful Ferrari team, and Sebastian is the key to it," he added.

So far in 2017, Vettel and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton have each won two grands prix, but Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko sees the German driver with the advantage.

"Mercedes is driving more on the limit, while Sebastian is apparently comfortably on the podium always. The Ferrari is more consistent," he said.



