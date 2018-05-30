Logo
F1 - Brawn says Monaco GP critics ’naive’

"It’s a bit naive to expect lots of duels and passing moves"


30 May 2018 - 11h05, by GMM 

Ross Brawn says criticism of last weekend’s Monaco grand prix is "naive".

F1 fans but also drivers lashed out after last Sunday’s race in the Principality — Fernando Alonso called it "probably the most boring race in the history of F1".

Brawn, F1’s sporting boss for Liberty Media, agrees that Monaco 2018 "wasn’t action packed, all the more so as the tyres were the key factor".

"But it’s a bit naive to expect lots of duels and passing moves in Monaco," he added.

"It’s such a special race that it should not be judged by the same criteria as the others. Naturally, the opinion of the drivers is welcome and our door is always open.

"However, in Monaco you’d need to reclaim land from the sea to do something (about the circuit) and that’s definitely not up to us," Brawn said.


