Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Brawn impressed by rookies Vandoorne, Stroll

"He was seventh in qualifying and he also shone in the race"


5 October 2017 - 10h01, by GMM 

Ross Brawn says two F1 rookies have impressed him this year.

That is despite the fact that Stoffel Vandoorne and Lance Stroll initially struggled in 2017.

But Brawn, the F1 sporting boss, said McLaren-Honda’s Vandoorne impressed him last weekend in Malaysia.

"He was seventh in qualifying and he also shone in the race — especially considering the performance level of his car," Brawn said.

"He was even in front of his teammate (Fernando Alonso), who is particularly impressive in the race, at a circuit where the driver can make a difference," he added.

Brawn, the former Mercedes and Ferrari chief, also said Williams rookie Lance Stroll has impressed him this year.

"There was a lot of scepticism when Lance made his debut," said the Briton, "but I think he has now proved that he deserves his place."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1