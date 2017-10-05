Ross Brawn says two F1 rookies have impressed him this year.

That is despite the fact that Stoffel Vandoorne and Lance Stroll initially struggled in 2017.

But Brawn, the F1 sporting boss, said McLaren-Honda’s Vandoorne impressed him last weekend in Malaysia.

"He was seventh in qualifying and he also shone in the race — especially considering the performance level of his car," Brawn said.

"He was even in front of his teammate (Fernando Alonso), who is particularly impressive in the race, at a circuit where the driver can make a difference," he added.

Brawn, the former Mercedes and Ferrari chief, also said Williams rookie Lance Stroll has impressed him this year.

"There was a lot of scepticism when Lance made his debut," said the Briton, "but I think he has now proved that he deserves his place."