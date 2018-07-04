F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn says he hopes Fernando Alonso stays in F1.

Rumours are growing stronger by the race that the Spaniard, who won Le Mans recently and last year raced at Indianapolis, may quit F1 at the end of the season.

Brawn says the way Alonso has handled multiple consecutive weekends of sports cars and F1 is impressive.

"You never know, maybe he’s looking for something out of formula one, but I really hope that’s not the case," Brawn, representing Liberty Media, is quoted by Marca.

"He is still very fast and F1 needs drivers like him with charisma and talent," he added.