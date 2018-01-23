Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bratches defends F1 internet-pay TV plans

"Today it only costs us money"


23 January 2018 - 10h40, by GMM 

Sean Bratches has defended Liberty Media’s plans to ramp up internet coverage of F1 while moving the sport away from free-to-air television.

Fans have noticed recently that the trend is for new television deals with pay-TV networks, with only a limited number of races shown free-to-air.

Bratches, the new F1 commercial chief, said Liberty is also focused on the digital future.

"The relaunch of our digital platform is planned," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Today it only costs us money. Fans cannot download exclusive content.

"That’s going to change," Bratches explained. "We will introduce a direct streaming offer to the fans for both live content and non-live content. The fans will then get access to data directly from the cars.

"One will be freely available, while the other for serious fans is behind a payment barrier."

Previously, ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone did not develop the sport’s internet presence, arguing that television rights must remain exclusive.

But Bratches claims: "The market has proven that both can be done simultaneously. Other sports are already much further ahead.

"It’s not like we’re leaving our TV partners behind. This year, we will be offering a new TV graphics platform that presents content in a much more consumer friendly way," he said.

As for the highly controversial move away from free-to-air TV coverage, he explained: "Free TV means reach, but the money is on pay TV.

"Ideally, 25 to 30 per cent of the races should be on free TV and the rest behind a pay wall. It works in France and other countries, but there are countries where we should not move to this model yet," Bratches said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1