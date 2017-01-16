|
|
F1 - Boullier targets top four for McLaren
"Success would be to win"
McLaren is not setting its targets too high for 2017.
That is the news from Eric Boullier, the works Honda-powered team’s boss.
Some are saying that, after a two year struggle with Honda and political strife, 2017 is finally the season in which the famous British team shines again.
But the Spanish newspaper AS quotes Boullier as saying: "Success would be to win.
"But I really want to be pragmatic and not set expectations too high.
"We were ninth in 2015, sixth last year, so I hope to be among the top four this year. We want to win as soon as possible, but I am dealing with reality," he added.
|