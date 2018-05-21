Logo
F1 - Boullier hits back at McLaren axe rumours

"Barcelona was another step, but..."


21 May 2018 - 09h05, by GMM 

Eric Boullier has hit back at suggestions he could be the next to leave McLaren.

Recently, designer Tim Goss left the British team, which after the move from Honda to Renault power continued to struggle early in 2018.

So when faced with rumours he also may be ousted, team boss Boullier sounded defiant.

"Of course expectations are great at McLaren, but in the past I have restructured teams and won in the all the categories," he is quoted by AS newspaper.

"I know how to do my job. We have improved the reliability and now we have to do it with performance," Boullier added.

"Barcelona was another step, but now we have to continue with development in the next races. The road is long but we’re working hard," he said.



