F1 - Bottas wants two-year Mercedes deal

"I’m not worried about it"


25 May 2018 - 11h33, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas has admitted he would like a two-year deal if Mercedes extends his stay beyond 2018.

So far, the Finn has been on single-year contracts after he was signed at the eleventh hour to replace Nico Rosberg in 2017.

Team boss Toto Wolff said he has been happy with Bottas.

"Everyone expected miracles and he was good, and then he had a little slump. Now he has grown as a person and driver and adapted to the team very well, and you can see that the results are strengthening," he told the C More broadcaster.

But that doesn’t mean Bottas will necessarily get a new contract, as drivers like Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon are linked with the seat.

"I’m not worried about it," Bottas told Ilta Sanomat newspaper in Monaco.

"I’m just starting to talk to the team about the contract. If I continue like this there is no reason to worry."

He admitted he would like a two-year deal for 2019 and 2020.

"Yes, it would be nice to know ahead of time what I am doing, even if it’s only a couple of years," said Bottas. "Continuity is important."

Bottas is even handling the negotiations almost entirely alone, after apparently splitting with his former manager Didier Coton.

"I have important supporters in the background, but I’m really doing everything myself. I like to work directly with the team," he said.

Boss Wolff told Finnish reporters he is not ready to talk about Bottas’ contract.

"I know what you are asking next and the answer is no. Not yet," he said.

"I promise I will tell you Finns first," Wolff smiled.


