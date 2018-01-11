Logo
F1 - Bottas training hard to be ’better person and driver’

"Last season gave me a lot to work on"


11 January 2018 - 12h25, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas says he is working hard to be a better driver in 2018.

After his first season at Mercedes, and having secured another one-year deal for 2018, the Finn is currently training hard in the ice and snow of his home town Nastola.

"I think the balance sheet is a bit up and down for me," he said when asked about 2017.

"There were many good moments but many disappointments as well. Lewis won the title as my teammate so we had a car to do it and he beat me. So I’ve learned a lot and that’s why I’m really looking ahead."

Bottas says he thinks he drove well last year, but needs to improve the "details" and "consistency" throughout a season.

"I think the difficult races were the ones where I learned the most," he said. "I feel last season gave me a lot to work on to be a better person and driver and that’s always positive.

"That’s why I can’t wait for the future," said Bottas.



