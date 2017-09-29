Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas to make own team order decisions - Hamilton

"He wants to beat me on the track as much as I want to beat him"


29 September 2017 - 08h43, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says he does not expect teammate Valtteri Bottas to be his ’number 2’ for the rest of the 2017 season.

Most insiders would agree that the 2017 title battle is now between Hamilton and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

But Hamilton said that doesn’t mean he expects the sister Mercedes car to pull over for him.

"My goal is to make sure we are not in that position to need it," the Briton is quoted by Spain’s Marca.

"Valtteri will make his own decisions in the situation, if he even feels that he is out of the title fight," Hamilton added.

Earlier this year, Hamilton gave up some championship points when he voluntarily moved aside for Bottas, to honour a previous change of position.

"After Hungary, Valtteri told me that he did not expect me to return the position," Hamilton revealed. "I thought ’Sh-t!’

"Valtteri wants to beat me on the track as much as I want to beat him."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1