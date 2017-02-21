Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas to heed Hakkinen’s title-winning advice

"Mika’s experience will definitely be useful to me"


21 February 2017 - 12h30, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas says he is happy to have a two-time world champion in his corner as he steps up to F1’s top team in 2017.

Now almost two decades ago, it was fellow Finn Mika Hakkinen who found himself at F1’s dominant team - McLaren-Mercedes - and he duly won back to back titles in 1998 and 1999.

Now, 48-year-old Hakkinen is a prominent member of Bottas’ management team, particularly with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff having to take a step back to avoid a conflict of interest.

Asked if he is happy to have Hakkinen in his corner, Bottas said: "Mika’s experience will definitely be useful to me.

"He has been in the same type of situation that I am in now — a new car that could also be a winning car. But Mika’s help is always useful and I listen to him carefully," the 27-year-old added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Sauber C36 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 in details
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1