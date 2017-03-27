Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas ’the right driver’ for Mercedes - Lauda

"He did a faultless race under great pressure"


27 March 2017 - 11h36, by GMM 

Niki Lauda says Melbourne proved that Mercedes chose "the right driver" to replace reigning world champion Nico Rosberg for 2017.

During the season opening Australian grand prix, now retired Rosberg ’tweeted’ a photo showing him watching the race on TV with his wife and daughter.

Many people wanted Mercedes to hire a more exciting replacement like Fernando Alonso to replace him, but after switching from Williams, Valtteri Bottas qualified and finished third in Australia.

"He did a faultless race under great pressure," F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman Lauda declared. "And his speed was not far from Lewis (Hamilton)’s. It was Rosberg-like.

"We selected exactly the right driver," he added.

Indeed, while the Finnish driver admitted he was "angry" after qualifying, he was happier following the race, having even got within overtaking distance of Hamilton.

As for attacking the Briton, Bottas said: "It would not have made any sense. To attack Lewis, I would have had to be at least two seconds faster than him, and I wasn’t."

But another theory as to why Bottas didn’t attack is a rumour the new Mercedes is particularly bad at following in another car’s aerodynamic wake.

"This is a questionable theory," Lauda insisted. "After one race I wouldn’t make too many conclusions."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1