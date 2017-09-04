Mercedes is now poised to announce that Valtteri Bottas is staying put for 2018.

Team boss Toto Wolff said at Monza that keeping the Finn at the team for a second season is a "no brainer".

Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda now tells the German broadcaster RTL: "I can say that he will be racing with us next year.

"Toto will arrange it and then the supervisory board will have to agree," he said on the sidelines of the Italian grand prix.