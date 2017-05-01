Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas starts bid for 2018 Mercedes contract

"He won one race, his first victory"


1 May 2017 - 10h05, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas’ hopes of securing a new contract beyond 2017 took a big step forwards in Russia.

In his fourth race since switching from Williams to Mercedes, and amid reports he is a mere ’number 2’ driver, the Finn won at Sochi.

And not just that, he also comprehensively outpaced his highly rated teammate Lewis Hamilton throughout the weekend.

"We need to find out why he (Hamilton) was not happy with his car," team chairman Niki Lauda said.

Boss Toto Wolff said the broad reason for Mercedes’ on and off troubles so far in 2017 is the tyres.

"It seems that Ferrari has a wider range of operating temperatures in the way they use the tyres," he said.

Lauda agreed: "This was the 100pc confirmation that Ferrari is the new benchmark."

But also clear is that Bottas’ place on the team now seems more secure. Indeed, the Finn might now be thinking about a shot at the world championship.

"Who knows?" said Lauda. "He won one race, his first victory, so now we will see but I think the next ones are always easier for a driver."

As for whether Bottas has now done enough to secure a contract extension for 2018, Wolff answered: "I think to discuss his position in the team after a few races is foolish.

"He should be given some time, because in the junior categories he did excellent results, and there was never a season when he was at Williams where he failed to beat his teammate.

"Now he has become Lewis Hamilton’s teammate, he has a pole position and he won the race today," the Austrian added.

So for now, Wolff said he is happy with his choice about retired world champion Nico Rosberg’s 2017 replacement.

"This race showed that our decision for Valtteri was right," he told Auto Bild in Russia.

"Both Valtteri and Nico are very analytical, with a calm approach. But the balance between him and Lewis also works well, and this dynamic is part of the success."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1