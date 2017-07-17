Logo
F1 - Bottas set for 2018 Mercedes deal - Wolff

"Looking at his performance, it really is a no brainer"


17 July 2017 - 10h20, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas looks set to secure a one-year extension to his Mercedes contract for 2018.

The Finn signed a one-year deal to replace the suddenly-retired Nico Rosberg this year, and has been pushing for a "long-term" commitment by the German team.

The good news for Bottas is that Mercedes seems to want to keep him.

"I’m really satisfied with Valtteri," boss Toto Wolff told the Finnish broadcaster C More at Silverstone.

Asked about Bottas and Mercedes for 2018, he added: "I think looking at his performance, it really is a no brainer.

"But it’s not just about next year but also the years after. We have to put all the puzzle pieces together.

"After the race in Budapest I will think about it some more on the beach," Wolff smiled.

Wolff’s reference to the years after 2018 is an indication that Mercedes could make a move for Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso or another top driver for 2019 and beyond.

As for Bottas in 2018, Wolff said: "I think yes, we are 90 per cent ready."



