Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas ’satisfied’ with one year contract

"The contract with Valtteri is in the one-plus-one style"


21 July 2018 - 11h01, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas says he is determined to stay at Mercedes for more than just another season.

Although the Finn consistently declared that he wants a two-year contract extension, team boss Toto Wolff confirmed that Bottas’ new deal is actually just for 2019.

"The contract with Valtteri is in the one-plus-one style," he said, referring to a single season plus an option for another.

"We’ve always had one year contracts with Valtteri. It pushes us forward and keeps us on our toes, which is a good thing," he told the C More broadcaster.

Earlier, Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon were linked with Bottas’ seat.

Wolff said: "Most of the drivers are interested in our seat, but we never considered it seriously.

"We had preliminary discussions, but it was clear that we wanted to continue with Valtteri and Lewis.

"He has done well. If not for Baku and France, he could be at the top of the world championship," he added.

Bottas said at Hockenheim when asked about the one-year deal: "I am satisfied with it.

"Next year is certain and my goal is that next summer the team will have no other option than to keep me due to my hard work."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC