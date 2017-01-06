Valtteri Bottas is ready to win races in formula one, according to his trainer.

Antti Vierula once worked with Lewis Hamilton, and now his current client Bottas is actually tipped to join the triple world champion at Mercedes in 2017.

When asked by Turun Sanomat if he can spot a future champion, Finn Vierula said: "Yes, after working for many years with different drivers, you begin to recognise the character.

"If Valtteri gets into a competitive car, yes, he will become a winner," he added.

Expanding on those champion qualities he sees in Bottas, Vierula continued: "He demands a lot from himself and those who are working alongside him.

"Valtteri says exactly what he wants and knows exactly what he wants," he added.

In fact, Vierula said he sees similarities between Bottas, 27, and quadruple world champion and F1 legend Alain Prost.

"They have a lot in common," he said. "I have not worked with Prost, but from what I have heard from the people at McLaren, both he and Valtteri use a lot of common sense in the races."