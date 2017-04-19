Logo
F1 - Bottas quickest on final day in Bahrain as McLaren improve

McLaren enjoyed a much more profitable outing today


19 April 2017 - 17h09, by Olivier Ferret 

Valtteri Bottas set the quickest time of the final day of in-season testing in Bahrain, posting a time of 1:31.280 as the Mercedes driver worked through 143 laps of the Sakhir Circuit.

The Finn’s time eclipsed that of Sebastian Vettel by just under three tenths of a second. The lap total gap between the Mercedes driver and his Ferrari counterpart was much greater, however, with Vettel logging just 64 laps as he spent a significant portion of the day in the garage.

Ferrari had brought Vettel to the garage during the morning session for a set-up change but work on the car revealed hydraulic leaks with the result that the German managed just eight laps before lunch. Vettel then lost more time in the afternoon when data logging problems sidelined him for a period. He ended the day with a best time of 1:31.574.

Third quickest was Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz. Team-mate Daniil Kvyat ran in the morning, recording a best time of 1:32.313 to take seventh place, but Sainz was able to up the pace in the afternoon with a time of 1:31884, just six tenths behind Bottas.

After a troubled opening day in which Oliver Turvey managed just 17 laps, McLaren enjoyed a much more profitable outing today, with Stoffel Vandoorne completing 81 laps and setting the day’s fourth-quickest lap of 1:32.108, just under a second off the pace of Mercedes.

Yesterday Romain Grosjean fourth for Haas as the team evaluate brakes supplied by Carbone Industrie and the work continued into day two with Kevin Magnussed setting the day’s fifth-fastest time of 1:32.120.

The Dane finished the day two tenths clear of Force India’s Esteban Ocon and with Kvyat in seventh, eighth place went to Williams tester Gary Paffett, while Sergey Sirotkin was ninth was Renault.

Red Bull Junior Programme driver Pierre Gasly took from Daniel Ricciardo at the wheel of Red Bull Racing’s RB13 and after power unit issues sidelined the Australian yesterday afternoon today the team was restricted to the garage for a long period in the afternoon while it fixed an exhaust issue. The length delay meant Gasly completed 65 laps and finishing 10th ahead of Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein and Force India’s Sergio Perez.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W08 1:31.280 143
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF70H 1:31.574 64
3 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso STR12 1:31.884 68
4 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren MCL32 1:32.108 82
5 Kevin Magnussen Haas VF-17 1:32.120 88
6 Esteban Ocon Force India VJM10 1:32.142 60
7 Daniiil Kvyat Toro Rosso STR12 1:32.213 61
8 Gary Paffett Williams FW40 1:32.253 126
9 Sergey Sirotkin Renault RS17 1:32.287 90
10 Pierre Gasly Red Bull RB13 1:32.568 64
11 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber C36 1:34.462 91
12 Sergio Pérez Force India VJM10 1:35.015 70


