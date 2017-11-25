Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas powers to pole in Abu Dhabi ahead of Hamilton

Vettel 3rd, Ricciardo 4th


25 November 2017 - 15h10, by Olivier Ferret 

Valtteri Bottas will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the front of the grid after the Finn beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton by just under two tenths of a second to claim his fourth career pole position. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel will start third ahead of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo, who delivered a superb final flying lap to climb from sixth place after the first runs of Q3.

In Q1, four-time champion Hamilton was one of the first on track and he quickly grabbed top spot with a lap of 1:37.473. He was eclipsed, however by Mercedes team-mate Bottas who edged ahead with a lap of 1:37.356 as Hamilton improved marginally in P2. Kimi Räikkönen took third for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel with Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo fifth ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez took seventh for Force India ahead of McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne and Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg. Behind them Renault’s Carlos Sainz was 10th ahead of the second Force India of Esteban Ocon. As the final runs began the top 11 stayed garage bound.

At the other end of the spectrum, the men in the drop zone ahead of the final runs were Williams’ Lance Stroll in P16 followed by the Saubers of Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson and the Toro Rossos of Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley.

And following the chequered flag only Stroll managed to escape the cut. The Williams driver’s lap of 1:39.503 elevated him to 15th place with Haas’ Romain Grosjean eliminated by just over a hundredth of a second in P16 ahead of Gasly, Wehrlein, Ericsson and Hartley.

In Q2 it was Hamilton who set the pace. Bottas was the first to cross the line but traffic in Q3 saw the Finn set a time of 1:36.977. Hamilton was following and when he crossed the line he took P1 with a time of 1:36.742. Vettel slotted into P3 ahead of Räikkönen and Ricciardo with Hulkenberg seventh ahead of Verstappen.

In the final runs the top five positions remained the same but Verstappen found an improvement to edge ahead of Hulkenberg, while behind the Dutchman, Perez, Ocon and Williams’ Felipe Massa, contesting his final F1 qualifying session before retirement made it through in 10th place.

The Brazilian’s time of 1:38.565 meant that he slipped through just seven hundredths of a second ahead of former Ferrari team-mate Fernando Alonso who was eliminated in 11th place ahead of Sainz, Vandoorne, Magnussen and Stroll.

While Mercedes clearly had the upper hand, it was not Hamilton who set the pace in the first runs of Q3 but Bottas. The Finn extracted the maximum from himself and his car to post a time of 1:36.231. It was a benchmark Hamilton failed to match in either his first or final run and thus Bottas took his fourth career pole position ahead of the 2017 champion. Vettel took third place, over half a second down on Bottas.

It was Ricciardo, though, who made the biggest improvement in the session. The Australian’s first run left him in sixth place, two hundredths of a second behind team-mate Verstappen and complaining about the tyres he had run on his first flyer.

Ricciardo was the last man out of the garage in the final runs but he made the lap count improving by more than seven tenths of a second to jump to fourth place with a lap of 1:36.959.

Räikkönen was left with fifth place ahead of Verstappen, while Hulkenberg took seventh place for Renault. Perez qualified eighth ahead of team-mate Ocon and Felipe Massa qualified for his final grand prix in 10th place.

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:37.356 1:36.822 1:36.231
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:37.391 1:36.742 1:36.403
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:37.817 1:37.023 1:36.777
04 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:38.016 1:37.583 1:36.959
05 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:37.453 1:37.302 1:36.985
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:38.021 1:37.777 1:37.328
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:38.781 1:38.138 1.38.282
08 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:38.601 1:38.359 1:38.374
09 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:38.896 1:39.392 1:38.397
10 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:38.629 1:38.565 1:38.550
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:38.820 1:38.636
12 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:38.810 1:38.725
13 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:38.777 1:38.808
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:39.395 1:39.298
15 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:39.503 1:39.646
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:39.516
17 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Renault 1:39.724
18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:39.930
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:39.994
20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Renault 1:40.471


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1