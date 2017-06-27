Valtteri Bottas insists he is still not worried about his future at Mercedes.

Although performing solidly, the Finn has been told by boss Toto Wolff that the team is not ready to re-sign him for 2018.

But that was before Baku, where Bottas finished second.

"I did not sign anything after this race!" he revealed.

"Of course I always want to drive well and prove that I deserve to drive for this team. I hope that Baku was a perfect example," said Bottas.

"But as Toto says, there is no rush and it’s still early. I’m happy with the way things are.

"As I already said on Thursday, in my formula one career I’ve never had any certainty about the future until August or September. Sometimes even January! So it’s not new for me," he added.