Valtteri Bottas says he has no plans to add the ’triple crown’ target to his itinerary any time soon.

Fernando Alonso has made waves in recent years, after targeting the elusive goal of adding Indy 500 and Le Mans victories to his Monaco grand prix win.

He came close to Indy victory last year, and in 2018 will do the full WEC calendar as he tries Le Mans for the first time.

Asked if he has similar ambitions to Alonso, Mercedes driver Bottas said: "If he feels he has the time and energy for that, it’s no issue.

"Maybe he likes to try new things because he’s been in formula one for a long time," he told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

"But at this point I don’t think I would like to start mixing other series with the formula one season. I’d rather focus fully on formula one," Bottas added.

Indeed, the F1 calendar has already swelled to 21 races for 2018, and Liberty Media has talked about adding even more races in the near future.

"We have 21 races now but 25 is definitely the upper limit," Bottas said.

"It’s going to be difficult on the logistics side to do that. There are the people to think about and costs will also get a lot higher if the teams have to get more people in."