Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas not planning Hamilton ’mind games’

"Mercedes has been the best team for years now"


1 March 2018 - 07h51, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas says he will focus on his driving rather than "psychological games" in order to beat Lewis Hamilton in 2018.

The Finn joined Mercedes at the eleventh hour prior to last season, and although he secured a new deal for 2018, Bottas was clearly outpaced by champion Hamilton.

Now, his quest is to secure yet another new deal, for 2019.

"Mercedes has been the best team for years now," Bottas said in Barcelona. "Everyone wants my cockpit. I just have to make the most of every opportunity."

Team boss Toto Wolff has said he will not start to think about the occupant of the second car for 2019 until the summer, but Bottas said he is confident he can stake a claim.

"Last year, sometimes I had to drive setups that were not to my liking," he said.

"This year it’s different and hopefully it will be easier for me to drive it.

"I’ve been able to get involved in the development of the new car and I know the team very well. That’s why my goal is clear.

"I want to drive on a higher level, I want to have a say in the victory at every grand prix, I want to be world champion," Bottas added.

He acknowledges that it will involve going "wheel to wheel" with quadruple world champion Hamilton more often, just as Nico Rosberg had to do in 2016.

But Bottas insisted: "I do not have to change my approach in that way.

"I’m not a fan of psychological games. It’s not my style. I do not want to pay much attention to what Lewis is doing and what his weaknesses may be. I want to focus on myself.

"And if I achieve everything that I expect from my myself, I will be strong."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - Force India VJM11 launch
Photos - Haas F1 and Sauber on track in Barcelona
Photos - McLaren MCL33 launch
Photos - Mercedes W09 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF71H launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1