Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas has ’earned’ Mercedes seat - Hamilton

"I honestly think he has earned his place with us"


23 June 2017 - 11h50, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says Valtteri Bottas has "earned his place" at Mercedes.

Team boss Toto Wolff has said that, while happy with the Finn, he is in no rush to extend Bottas’ deal into 2018.

Bottas’ teammate, Hamilton, said in Baku: "I honestly think he has earned his place with us.

"He’s doing a great job and he’s going to keep developing. He’s in his first year and has already won a grand prix. I think there’s much more to come, he just needs to get the right opportunity."

Hamilton has also said he is enjoying the atmosphere in the garage, following Nico Rosberg’s retirement.

"His (Bottas’) energy helps to create a great harmony in the team," said the Briton.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1