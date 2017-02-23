Valtteri Bottas has a "good chance" to take on triple world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2017.

That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost, while other observers wonder if Mercedes newcomer Bottas is up to the challenge of a head-to-head with Hamilton at the sport’s dominant team.

"I think Valtteri has a good chance against Lewis," quadruple world champion Prost told the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat.

"Mercedes’ philosophy is such that there is no first or second driver, and from Valtteri’s point of view that’s good.

"For sure it’s hard to beat Lewis because he’s been at Mercedes for many years, but Valtteri at least has a chance, sure," he added.