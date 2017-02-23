Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas has ’chance’ to beat Hamilton - Prost

"For sure it’s hard to beat Lewis but..."


23 February 2017 - 11h02, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas has a "good chance" to take on triple world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2017.

That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost, while other observers wonder if Mercedes newcomer Bottas is up to the challenge of a head-to-head with Hamilton at the sport’s dominant team.

"I think Valtteri has a good chance against Lewis," quadruple world champion Prost told the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat.

"Mercedes’ philosophy is such that there is no first or second driver, and from Valtteri’s point of view that’s good.

"For sure it’s hard to beat Lewis because he’s been at Mercedes for many years, but Valtteri at least has a chance, sure," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes W08 launch
Photos - The Sauber C36 Ferrari on track
Photos - Force India VJM10 launch
Photos - Renault F1 RS17 launch
Photos - Sauber C36 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 in details
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1