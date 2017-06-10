Logo
F1 - Bottas ’getting under Hamilton’s skin’

"Valtteri is driving really well at the moment"


10 June 2017 - 14h09, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas is getting under Lewis Hamilton’s skin at Mercedes.

That is the view of Bottas’ Finnish countryman Mika Salo, who is a former F1 driver and now regular FIA steward.

After Nico Rosberg’s retirement, Bottas was drafted into the Mercedes lineup from Williams and won his first grand prix recently in Russia.

And then in Monaco, Hamilton notably struggled.

"Valtteri is driving really well at the moment," former Ferrari driver Salo told the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat.

"He is scoring points and starting to get under Lewis Hamilton’s skin.

"But he is doing exactly as I expected him to do. He will certainly be able to pick up a few more wins this year," Salo added.



