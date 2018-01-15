Logo
F1 - Bottas expects 2018 car to suit him better

"The car was rarely perfect for me"


15 January 2018 - 16h46, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas says he expects this year’s Mercedes car to suit him better.

The Finn arrived at the German team unexpectedly early in 2017, after new world champion Nico Rosberg suddenly quit.

"Although very fast, the car was rarely perfect for me," Bottas now tells Finland’s Turun Sanomat.

"But from what I’ve seen of the new car, I think everything will be in a better direction."

He confirmed that "there are differences" between his and world champion Lewis Hamilton’s driving styles.

"I believe that everything I learned in the past season will help me in the future," Bottas said.



