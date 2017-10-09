Toto Wolff says Valtteri Bottas is starting to rebuild his confidence after a performance slump late in 2017.

A solid first season at Mercedes for the Finn earned him a new deal for 2018, but since the contract was signed, Bottas has notably struggled.

There have even been rumours the 28-year-old’s slump could cost him his seat.

But Mercedes boss Wolff said at Suzuka that he was satisfied with Bottas’ performance on Sunday.

"It is good that he starts to get his confidence back," he told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

"Valtteri drove a really good race.

"It has been difficult for him lately, but he is moving in a better direction now," Wolff added. "And when he has recovered, he will be stronger than ever."

James Allison is happy to see the car is progressing too.

"Having departed Sepang with a good result but in poor spirits because of a tricky weekend, and having arrived here under a bit of a cloud regarding the performance of our car, it is nice to be leaving this weekend with an even stronger result and also off the back of a fine performance in qualifying and the race."

"This was welcome on many levels : first, for both championships ; second, because we were able to categorically answer the questions regarding the development direction of our car ; third because this was the vindication of a team that, even when it takes a blow, can spring right back up and apply itself to the challenge with fresh vigour."

"We have not exorcised all of our Sepang demons but every result like that is an opportunity to learn and improve. We have seen some of that learning applied here in Suzuka and we will continue to do the same for the remainder of the year."