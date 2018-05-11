Logo
F1 - Bottas cool over 2019 contract talk

"Everyone knows I want to continue for a long time"


11 May 2018 - 13h30, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas says he is not obsessing about his formula one future.

Although he almost won in Baku, and afterwards received the Lorenzo Bandini Trophy in Italy, the Mercedes driver does not yet have a deal for 2019.

"I’m always developing and improving my weaknesses, but I’m on the right track," he told Ilta Sanomat newspaper in Barcelona.

Team boss Toto Wolff says Bottas has been good in 2019, but earlier this week he pointed out that Mercedes also has promising youngsters Esteban Ocon and George Russell on the books.

Bottas said: "Everyone knows I want to continue for a long time.

"I understand that you want to talk about contracts, but if I can do the same as I did last year, the situation looks good."

As for the weekend ahead, Bottas admits Ferrari has been better recently but revealed that Mercedes has aerodynamic upgrades for Barcelona.

"We need to be really fast on Saturday so we can win on Sunday," he said.



