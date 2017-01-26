Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bottas ’as good as Rosberg’ - Lauda

"Nico was able to improve so much"


26 January 2017 - 13h41, by GMM 

Niki Lauda says Mercedes will not miss reigning world champion Nico Rosberg in 2017.

"Not at all," said the team’s famous chairman and F1 legend, when asked by Sport Bild if Mercedes will miss Rosberg.

Earlier, Lauda had reacted with frustration and even apparent anger when Rosberg stunned the team and the F1 world by suddenly quitting the sport.

"Now he’s gone, he’s gone," Lauda added. "We had to come to terms with it and we did. We are now looking into the future and do not mourn Rosberg at all."

For 2017, Mercedes has brought in former Williams driver Valtteri Bottas, following complex negotiations that involved financial compensation and also moves for Paddy Lowe and Felipe Massa in the periphery.

"Replacing Rosberg was not easy," Lauda admits.

"Bottas now has the opportunity to drive the best formula one car in the world, which always gives a racing driver a personal boost.

"I believe he is at least as good as Rosberg," the triple world champion added. "Nico was able to improve so much, because of the team and the car.

"So you have to see it as a combination of Rosberg and Mercedes. Rosberg alone would not have been world champion," said Lauda.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1