F1 - Bottas’ agent not commenting on 2019 contract rumour
"I cannot comment"
Valtteri Bottas’ agent has refused to comment on speculation the Finn has now agreed a new contract beyond 2018.
There have been rumours Mercedes might replace him with Daniel Ricciardo or Esteban Ocon, but Finland’s Ilta Sanomat believes Bottas will definitely stay in 2019.
Citing a source, the newspaper said it believes the decision was actually made some time ago.
When asked about the report, Bottas’ agent Ville Ahtiainen answered: "I cannot comment."
