F1 - Boss sure ’year two’ easier for Haas

"Compared to 2016, everything is calmer"


20 March 2017 - 18h15, by GMM 

Team boss Gunther Steiner is confident F1’s notorious ’second year syndrome’ will not strike Haas.

So often, a new team has a much tougher time in F1 in year two, but Steiner is sure life on the grid will actually be easier for Haas in 2017.

"Compared to 2016, everything is calmer," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"One year ago we were looking for the plugs to use our computers!" he laughed. "We were warned that the second season is harder but I think we are definitely no worse than 2016."

Some of that confidence is thanks to Ferrari, who Steiner says have delivered a great 2017 engine.

"We did all eight days of testing with one engine," he revealed. "The thing runs and runs and runs and really has more power."



