F1 - Boss defends F1 ’bad boy’ Magnussen

"I think there’s a snowball effect"


12 May 2018 - 14h13, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen’s boss has once again defended the F1 ’bad boy’.

The Haas driver has been involved in a spate of recent run-ins with fellow drivers, including what the FIA called a "dangerous" block on Charles Leclerc in Barcelona practice.

"Everyone feels entitled to criticise Kevin at the moment," boss Gunther Steiner told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"He went to the stewards who reprimanded him but he did not get a punishment so that explains the situation. There’s no need to make more out of it," he added.

"At the moment Kevin is the bad boy, so whenever he does the slightest thing, the stewards call him. But at least the knows the way up there now," Steiner smiled.

"I think there’s a snowball effect. At some point, people will get bored and no one will read about it anymore and drivers will stop complaining.

"I’m very easy about it and don’t take it as badly as some others do," he said.



