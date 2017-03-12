Campos Racing is pleased to announce that Ralph Boschung will join the Alzira-based team to contest the full season in the renamed FIA Formula 2 Championship. Boschung will make his debut with Campos Racing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 13th, 14thand 15th March, which marks the opening Formula 2 collective test for the 2017 season.

Boschung, aged 19, is a Swiss racing driver who made his debut in single-seaters in 2012 to contest the Formula BMW Talent Cup and making an immediately striking impression by achieving four wins and two pole positions. After spending two seasons in the German ADAC Formel Masters, with Boschung stepping onto the podium 14 times, Ralph made his debut in the GP3 Series in 2015, competing for the full season, and ran a part-time schedule in 2016 in the same championship. The Monthey-born driver has one win and podium finishes to his name in the GP3 Series.

Ralph Boschung explained: “It is amazing to step up to the FIA Formula 2 championship. Besides, driving for Campos Racing, which has a huge experience in motorsport working with top drivers. I want to learn as much as possible. My goal is to achieve points finishes in the first half of the season and then, building off the positive momentum, capture my first podium with more experience in the car”.

Adrián Campos added: “I´m delighted to have Ralph with our team in the FIA Formula 2 championship. It´s amazing to have a rookie driver at Campos Racing who was a race winner and podium contender in the highly contested GP3 Series. We are excited to help him make this transition. We have a promising season ahead”.