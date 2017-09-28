Logo
F1 - ’Body language’ shows Alonso staying - Boullier

"Alonso wants to stay"


28 September 2017 - 12h55, by GMM 

Little doubt remains that Fernando Alonso is staying in F1 with McLaren next year.

The Spaniard reportedly pushed for the British team to swap its Honda engines for a Renault deal for 2018.

But the Spanish newspaper AS reports that it could be a month before Alonso’s decision is actually made public.

"September was the month chosen by Alonso to decide, but according to our sources, the official communication will be at the end of October although he hopes it could be earlier," reported journalist Manuel Franco.

McLaren team boss Eric Boullier is in little doubt about the 36-year-old’s intentions.

"Alonso wants to stay," the Finnish broadcaster MTV quotes him as saying. "You can see it in his body language and in his comments."

Boullier said he is confident that McLaren will take a considerable step forward next year.

"We know what the car is capable of doing with a proper engine, which is why we decide to move to Renault," he said.

"We also need a top driver, so keeping Alonso is important."



