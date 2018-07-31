Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Bob Bell does a ’Newey’

He will become Renault Sport Racing Technical Advisor


31 July 2018 - 14h24, by Olivier Ferret 

Renault Sport Racing today announces Bob Bell will become Renault Sport Racing Technical Advisor.

In an evolution of his current role, and in addition to participating in strategic projects to support the team’s long-term growth and development, Bob will take responsibility for developing technical collaborations with third parties to explore specific expertise and technologies that can contribute to the team’s overall performance.

Currently Chief Technical Officer, Bob played an instrumental role in the plan for Renault to return to Formula One as a factory team and establishing the team’s technical structure. However, after 36 years in Formula 1, he has understandably expressed a desire to move away from front-line action while exploring other interests outside the sport. He will fulfil his new role on a part time basis.

Bob will take on this strategic, transversal role, reporting directly to managing director Cyril Abiteboul. Bob will not be replaced in the position of F1 Chief Technical Officer now a fully functional and agile collaboration between Viry and Enstone has been implemented.

Cyril Abiteboul, managing director of Renault Sport Racing, commented:

“In just two and a half years he has helped to make Renault Sport a genuine and respected points scorer. He’s also a massive part of the heart and soul of the team and a real motivator for everyone to draw together and get the best from themselves and each other.

“Under this planned transition within the team’s executive management, Bob will now look closely at how to work with our partners but also the different stakeholders of Formula 1, and of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, to ensure we continue to move even further up the grid.”


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC