WTCC - Björk expects bigger things in 2017

After a tremendous first season


18 December 2016 - 11h08, by Emmanuel Touzot 

Thed Björk’s victory at WTCC Race of China was only just the beginning of the Swede’s FIA World Touring Car Championship ambitions.

His success in Shanghai, which was also a WTCC first for Volvo Cars and Polestar Cyan Racing, marked the Swede out as title contender in 2017.

The multiple Scandinavian Touring Car champion completed his first full WTCC season P10 in the standings, following a Main Race podium in Qatar last month.

“We are on the right way with the progress of developing the car and we have bigger things for next year” said Björk of his factory Volvo S60 Polestar TC1. “Looking into next year the ambition for me is to be world champion and for the team to be world champions.”



