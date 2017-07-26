Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Berger to rescue embattled racing series

It is indeed a big shock for DTM


26 July 2017 - 10h30, by GMM 

F1 legend Gerhard Berger is tasked with rescuing the embattled German touring car series DTM after this week’s shock news.

Mercedes, the reigning F1 champion, has shocked the racing world by announcing it is pulling out of DTM in order to debut in the electric Formula E series from 2019.

"The news hit me like a club," former Ferrari and McLaren driver Berger, the new DTM series boss, told Auto Bild.

It is indeed a big shock for DTM, as the only other manufacturers in the series are Audi and BMW.

"The consequences for the racing series and Audi cannot be predicted now," Audi chief Dieter Gass said.

A DTM spokesman said: "We need to respect Mercedes’ decision in a sporting and fair way."

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said pulling out of DTM is because "the Zeitgeist is moving in a different direction".

Berger responded: "Mercedes has made its announcement with a long lead time until the end of 2018. This leaves the (governing body) ITR with time to analyse the situation and put forward a viable concept for the future.

"DTM is one of the most important touring car series in the world," he told DPA news agency.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1