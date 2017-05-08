Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Berger tips nephew for F1 seat

"It’s time for a new Austrian formula one star"


8 May 2017 - 16h58, by GMM 

F1 legend Gerhard Berger thinks his nephew could be the next Austrian on the formula one grid.

Berger, the former BMW and Toro Rosso chief and a 10-time race winner, has just started his new role as boss of the German touring car series DTM.

And his nephew Lucas Auer started the 2017 season in the best possible way with a win at the weekend.

"It’s time for a new Austrian formula one star," former Ferrari and McLaren driver Berger told Krone newspaper.

"I think we will not have to wait a long time now. If Luki delivers a season with consistent top performances in the DTM, I believe he will get the chance."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1