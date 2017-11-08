Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Berger’s nephew to secure F1 reserve role

A Force India reserve driver next year


8 November 2017 - 12h13, by GMM 

Gerhard Berger’s nephew looks set to secure a regular job in formula one.

Earlier, top Mercedes-powered DTM driver Lucas Auer tested for the Force India team, as the two parties share a sponsor in the form of pink-coloured Austrian water company BWT.

And now, Auto Bild reports that 23-year-old Auer - whose mother is F1 legend Gerhard Berger’s sister - will be a Force India reserve driver next year.

The same publication said Auer will share that role with Mercedes junior and new GP3 champion George Russell, whose parents are reportedly close to Mercedes strategist James Vowles.

Auto Bild also claims Sauber is planning to announce some driver news in Brazil, where Charles Leclerc will drive in Friday practice.

Monaco born Ferrari junior and GP2 champion Leclerc is tipped to race for the Swiss team next year alongside Marcus Ericsson, which means Pascal Wehrlein is being ousted.

German Wehrlein is still in the running at Williams, where a vacancy has definitely opened up following Felipe Massa’s retirement announcement.

"I have no deadline," Wehrlein insists.

"It was always quite late the last two years too, so I just hope we can find something and sign a contract for next year and I would be happy."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Saturday (729 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Friday (782 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Thursday (531 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1